Oyedepo Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of C&S Leader Who Died At 103

The Presiding Bishop of Living Faith Church Worldwide, David Oyedepo, has paid a condolence visit to the family of the Spiritual Father and Chairman of the Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, following his death at age 103.

Abidoye was born on June 26, 1920 in Omu Aran, Kwara State.

The cleric’s death was announced by the church’s Secretary General, Ademola Odetundun.

“With gratitude to God Almighty for a life well spent, we announce the transition to glory of our father, grandfather, great grandfather, the spiritual father and chairman of Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church worldwide Ayo ni o, His Grace Baba Aladura, Prophet Samuel Adefila Abidoye, who passed unto glory today, November 12, 2023 around 10am at a ripe age.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace and may God grant the Church the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Odetundun said in the statement.

On Monday, the church, through its Facebook page (Seraph Television), announced that Oyedepo visited the deceased cleric’s family.

“Bishop Oyedepo who paid a condolence visit to the Residence of the Spiritual Father today in Ilorin described his death as a glorious departure urging the family and members of the Church to be strong at this period.

“He thanked God for the life of Prophet Abidoye describing it as a life well spent in the vineyard,” Seraph Television stated.