JUST IN: FG Directs International Airlines To Vacate Murtala Mohammed Airport For Repairs

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has instructed international airlines to vacate the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for major repairs.

The minister said the airlines must vacate the airport from October 1, 2023.

Keyamo gave the directive on Thursday during a tour of the General Aviation Terminal in the Lagos airport.

The minister went alongside the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, Mr. Kabir Yusuf Mohammed.

He also said that President Bola Tinubu has given the ministry mandate to generate revenue form the airports.

Keyamo said, “Let revenue be coming in through all these spaces here.

“Once anyone is driving into any local airport there should be life. Online advertisement agency has not and cannot take over real life advertisement.

“We have been given mandate to raise revenue for the government. Please, contact the advert agencies so they should put up adverts on all these spaces.

“We cannot have all these spaces and be taking about lack of funds. All details on your findings should be sent to me in seven days.”