Military Intensifies War On Terror, Kills 39 Terrorists, Rescues 109 Hostages In 2 Weeks

At least 39 terrorists have been killed and 157 arrested by troops of the Nigerian Military in the last two weeks as the war on terror intensifies.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba disclosed this on Thursday at a bi-weekly news briefing on military operations across the country.

The Military, according to Buba, rescued 109 hostages in different operations within the period reviewed.

He said troops of Operation Hadin Kai ambushed and arrested Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in Gwoza and Tarmuwa Local Government Areas of Borno and Yobe States respectively.

Buba further revealed that the operations led to the surrender of some terrorists in Gwoza area of Borno and resulted in the elimination of others.

The military noted that in another operation, troops killed 11 terrorists, arrested 45, and rescued 34 hostages.

The troops also recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition including six AK47 rifles, one HK21 gun, one GPMG, one fabricated gun, 11 AK47 magazines, and 34 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

Other items recovered are 17 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, one bandolier, and seven empty cases of 7.62mm special, five motorcycles, eight mobile phones, and N368, 950.

Buba said the air component of the operations engaged terrorists’ enclaves at Wulde in Borno, adding that the outcome was being monitored.

He said in the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven killed two gunmen, rescued three hostages, and arrested 15 crime suspects during the period.

According to him, troops recovered three AK47 rifles, one fabricated AK47 rifle, one fabricated pistol, one Dane gun, and 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition in the state.

Similarly, Operation Whirl Stroke in the North Central also arrested a member of a notorious violent extremist group in the Ukum Local Government Area of Benue.

The military said two terrorists were killed, 11 suspects were arrested and six hostages were rescued.

Buba further said troops recovered one FN rifle, and five rounds of 7.62mm NATO, killed two terrorists, arrested 11 suspects, and rescued six hostages.

The defence spokesman said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in the Northwest neutralised 12 terrorists, arrested 33 others, rescued 40 hostages, and recovered three AK47 rifles, 18 motorcycles, and three mobile phones.

Buba also noted that the air component of the military operations conducted an interdiction of terrorists at Sububu Forest in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State and degraded terrorists at the location.