JUST IN: FG Extends Eid-el-Fitr Holiday To Thursday

The Federal Government has declared Thursday, April 11, 2024, as an additional public holiday to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

The extension comes after the earlier announced holidays of Tuesday, April 9, and Wednesday, April 10, as the sighting of the moon was not confirmed, thereby delaying the start of Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced the addition of Thursday to the approved public holidays for the occasion.

A statement signed by Dr Aishetu Gogo Ndayako, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior reads:

“The Federal Government has approved Thursday 11th April 2024 as an additional public holiday to celebrate this year’s Eid-El-Fitr.

“The Honourable Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, while congratulating the Muslim Ummah for a successful completion of a month of spiritual rejuvenation, reiterates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s (GCFR) firm commitment to providing a safe and prosperous Nigeria for all to thrive.”