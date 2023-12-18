Rivers Crisis: Tinubu Meets Gov Fubara, Peter Odili At Aso Rock

By Tayo OLU
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, hosted a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa with stakeholders from Rivers State led by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The meeting appears to be aimed at resolving the feud between Governor Fubara and his former political godfather and current FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Fubara was joined by former Rivers governor, Peter Odili, and several traditional rulers from the state, reports Channels TV.

The delegation met with President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima and the president’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, among others.

The rift between Wike and Fubara had split the state legislature with 25 lawmakers loyal to Wike defecting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The feud also saw an alleged impeachment attempt against Fubara, demolition of the Rivers State House of Assembly Complex, and many pro-Wike commissioners resigning from Fubara’s cabinet.

President Tinubu and some elder statesmen were reported to have previously tried to intervene in the matter but failed.

