JUST IN: Funke Akindele Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

Nigeria Politics
By Justina Simon
Funke Akindele casts vote at Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State

Nollywood actor and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Akindele is running mate to Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State.

Results from her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State revealed the PDP scored 19, APC scored 77 while Labour Party polled 3.

Meanwhile, the PDP flagbearer, Jandor, defeated the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Polling Unit in Irewe, Ishagira hometown, Ojo area of the state.

Jandor polled 116, while Sanwo-Olu polled 90 votes.

