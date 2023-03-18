JUST IN: Funke Akindele Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu
Nollywood actor and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Akindele is running mate to Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State.
Results from her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State revealed the PDP scored 19, APC scored 77 while Labour Party polled 3.
Meanwhile, the PDP flagbearer, Jandor, defeated the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Polling Unit in Irewe, Ishagira hometown, Ojo area of the state.
Jandor polled 116, while Sanwo-Olu polled 90 votes.