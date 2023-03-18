JUST IN: Funke Akindele Loses Polling Unit To Sanwo-Olu

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor and Deputy Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Funke Akindele, has lost her polling unit to incumbent Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Advertisement

Akindele is running mate to Adediran Abdul-Azeez (Jandor) in the ongoing governorship election in Lagos State.

Results from her polling unit 019, Ita Aro square, Àga/Ijimu ward in Ikorodu, Lagos State revealed the PDP scored 19, APC scored 77 while Labour Party polled 3.

Meanwhile, the PDP flagbearer, Jandor, defeated the incumbent Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his Polling Unit in Irewe, Ishagira hometown, Ojo area of the state.

Jandor polled 116, while Sanwo-Olu polled 90 votes.