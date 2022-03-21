JUST IN: Ganduje’s Media Adviser Sacked For Criticising Buhari Quits APC

The former Special Adviser on Media to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Mr. Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was sacked for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has announced his exit from the ruling All Progressive Congress.

Recall that Yakasai was suspended from office in October 2020 and sacked in February 2021, following his fierce criticisms of the APC government despite serving in the government in power.

Speaking on why the left the party, he said during his struggles, he came under attacks but was fortunate to survive the “arrows and bullets.”

“I survived arrows and bullets shot at me by evil forces in both the real and virtual worlds,” he stated during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre, Kano, on Monday.

“I have been a bonafide member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) party of Nigeria right from its inception almost a decade ago.

“But I have reached a point in my life where I have decided to embark on a new political journey to ensure that I stick to my beliefs and principles.

“It is in this light that, after due consultation with my political mentors, constituents, friends and family, I resolved to exit the APC. My membership of the party ceases from today, March 21, 2022,” he said.