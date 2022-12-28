JUST IN: Gov Uzodimma Confirms Death Of Ohanaeze President-General George Obiozor

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has confirmed the death of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President-General, Professor George Obiozor.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization dismissed rumours of Obiozor’s death as untrue,

But confirming the reports late Wednesday, Governor Uzodimma said the 80-year-old former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States “passed on recently after a brief illness” without providing further details.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Imo State, I, Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Executive Governor of Imo State, sorrowfully announce the passage of a great Son of Imo State and Nigeria, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, worldwide, Prof George OBIOZOR,” the governor said in a statement posted across his social media pages on Wednesday.

“A renowned academic, an exceptional diplomat, a statesman and a tenacious patriot, Prof George Obiozor passed on recently after a brief illness.”

The Imo Governor further described Obiozor’s death as “a big loss to Imo State, the South East and the entire Nigeria,” adding “I have no doubt that both Nigeria and the international community will miss his profound intellectual contributions and wise counsel on national and global issues. His burial arrangements will be announced in due course by the family.”

Born August 15, 1942, Obiozor once served as Nigeria’s Ambassador to Israel and as High Commissioner to Cyprus. He also once served as Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs.

The octogenarian held the position of President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo from January 9, 2021 until his death.