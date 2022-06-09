Just In: Gunmen Strike In Ondo Again, Kill Six 72 Hours After Owo Attack

Panic has gripped residents of Ondo State following another gunmen attack in the state about 72 hours after the massacre of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo.

It was gathered that gunmen struck in Ondo town on Wednesday evening killing six persons.

The attackers in Ondo town were said to have operated on motorcycles and opened fire on their victims.

There were also reports that the attackers also robbed some residents before they fled.

The incident, our correspondent gathered, has triggered panic among residents of various towns and communities in the state as they do not know which town will be the next target.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State Police Command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident.

The PPRO said it was not a terror attack but a robbery case.

She stated that the command had deployed its men on the trail of the perpetrators while assuring residents that they would be brought to justice .