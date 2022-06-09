Pastor Bakare Reacts To Critics After Scoring Zero Vote At APC Presidential Primary

The Pastor of Citadel Community Global Church fornerly known as Latter Rain Assembly, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he is happy that he did not bribe any delegate in the just concluded presidential primary election of the All Progressives Congress.

Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Tinubu, won the election with 1271 votes, former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, 316 and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo scored 235 votes and the cleric scored no vote

The poor showing at the poll has made many to mock the pastor saying instead of venturing into politics he should be busy serving God

The cleric said he was happy because he was different while saying those who were desirous of effecting a change must be different.

Also, some who spoke in his defence said politics should not be left for the crooks while hailing Bakare for showing courage and for not joining those who allegedly ‘bought’ delegates and aspirants.

In a social media post on Wednesday after the contest, Bakare wrote, “I am happy I passed the test of character by not paying any delegate.

“I passed the test of courage by speaking the truth in the midst of wolves and the test of conviction by standing true to my beliefs. Those who will make a difference must be different.”

Bakare had told his congregation before that President Muhammadu Buhari is number 15 and and he would succeed him as number 16 president.