JUST-IN: Harry Kane Dumps Tottenham, Embraces Bayern Munich’s £86.4m Offer

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Harry Kane will leave Tottenham after his team sealed a deal with Bayern Munich worth 100m euros (£86.4m).

Advertisement

The English male national team captain has one year until his contract with Tottenham expires.

Kane is Spurs all-time scorer with record 280 goals in 435 appearances.

Earlier, Kane was linked to Manchester United before Bayern began making series of offers.

Kane has been unwilling to sign a new deal with Spurs and the Chairman of Tottenham, Daniel Levy has decided to sell him after rejecting numerous offers.

The club perceives it is the best time to sell the player whose contract will end next year.

Advertisement

His last appearance was against Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday.

He is England’s all-time leading scorer with 58 international goals but has never won a major trophy.

According to reports, on personal terms, Bayern may offer Kane £25million per season which is equivalent of £480,000 a week.