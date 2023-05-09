JUST IN: INEC, APC React To PDP’s Request For Live Broadcast Of Presidential Election Court Sittings

At the Presidential Election Petition Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday, the Independent National Electoral Commission and the All Progressives Congress responded to a motion by the Peoples Democratic Party which sought “an order directing the Court’s Registry and the parties on modalities for admission of Media Practitioners and their Equipment into the courtroom.”

PDP’s lawyer, Chris Uche SAN, told the court that he filed his pre-hearing information sheet on April 27, and has adopted his answers contained therein.

But he asked to urgently rule on his motion dated May 5 for live transmission, explaining that he had already served all respondents but was yet to get their responses.

“We urge the court to permit the televising of the proceedings especially at this critical moment in the nation,” Uche prayed.

But INEC’s lawyer, Mahmoud Yakubu SAN replied Uche in open court, saying he will only respond after speaking with his client.

“We will of course be needing time to respond, we were served yesterday, we need to take instructions from our client and respond appropriately,” he said.

Chief Tomi Aliyu SAN, who represented Bola Tinubu, said he was preparing to respond appropriately to the application within the time permitted by the rules of the court.

Aside that, he urged the court to strike out or dismiss PDP’s petition.

Lateef Fagbemi SAN, who stood for APC, confirmed receipt of PDP’s motion seeking live broadcast.

“My immediate response is that you will hear from us within the time allowed by the rules of court,” Fagbemi responded.

But Uche told the court that in the spirit of cooperation earlier agreed by parties, the respondents should serve him any motions they have immediately so as to save time.

Uche insisted that if the pre-hearing must be streamlined, there was need for the respondents to respond to his motion immediately.

But Fagbemi said he will not be compelled to flout the rules of court in line with stipulated time to respond to processes served on him.

“Nothing can be done outside the rules,” Fagbemi replied Uche.

Subsequently, the five-man panel led by Justice Haruna Tsammani adjourned to May 11 (2pm) for further pre-hearing.

He directed counsels to streamline the issues they want resolved at this stage

Regarding PDP’s motion for live transmission of proceedings, the judge held that the court will consider it together with every other application.