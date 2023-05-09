Adeleke Vs. Oyetola: Security Operatives Man Osun Gov’t House, Secretariat As Supreme Court Rules On Guber Dispute

Armed security operatives have manned the entrance of Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the legal tussle between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday.

THE WHISTLER observed three patrol vans parked at the entrance of the secretariat with the presence of armed security operatives.

Similarly, operatives manned the Government House, Oke-Fi, through the State High Court Osogbo entrance.

An armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and two patrol vehicles were also stationed in the surroundings of the government house.

Security operatives are also stationed at Ola-Iya and Old Garage areas.

The Supreme Court had fixed 2 pm on Tuesday for the final judgement on Oyetola’s suit challenging Adeleke’s declaration as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.