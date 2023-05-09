Adeleke Vs. Oyetola: Security Operatives Man Osun Gov’t House, Secretariat As Supreme Court Rules On Guber Dispute

Nigeria Politics
By David Adedeji
Adeleke-Vs.-Oyetola-Security-Operatives-Man-Osun-Govt-House-Secretariat-As-Supreme-Court-Rules-On-Guber-Dispute

Armed security operatives have manned the entrance of Osun State Government Secretariat, Abere, ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the legal tussle between Governor Ademola Adeleke and his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

THE WHISTLER observed three patrol vans parked at the entrance of the secretariat with the presence of armed security operatives.

Similarly, operatives manned the Government House, Oke-Fi, through the State High Court Osogbo entrance.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Lagos Labour Party Leadership ‘Petty, Childish’ – APC

Nigeria Politics

JUST IN: Jubilation In Ede As Supreme Court Affirms Adeleke Osun Governor

An armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) and two patrol vehicles were also stationed in the surroundings of the government house.

Security operatives are also stationed at Ola-Iya and Old Garage areas.

The Supreme Court had fixed 2 pm on Tuesday for the final judgement on Oyetola’s suit challenging Adeleke’s declaration as the winner of the July 16, 2022 governorship election in the state.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement