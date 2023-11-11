IReV: INEC Uploads Over 70% Of Bayelsa, Imo, Kogi Election Results On Viewing Portal

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission seems to have learnt valuable lessons from the 2023 general elections, particularly in its deployment of technology for Saturday’s off-season elections in Bayelsa, Imo and Kogi States.

Checks by THE WHISTLER at 8:30pm on Saturday (election day) showed a significant improvement from what was achieved during the presidential polls in terms of result uploaded on INEC’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

For Bayelsa State, results for 1,788 polling units out of the 2242 polling units where elections were held had been uploaded on the IReV portal. This represents 79.68% of the total election results.

Similarly in Imo state, INEC has uploaded 81.57% of the total results with 3,881 out of 4,720 polling units electronically transmitted.

In Kogi State, the commission had uploaded 76.20% of total results with 2,673 out of 3,508 polling units available on the IReV portal.

THE WHISTLER also observed that access to the results viewing portal was open and available to anyone with an active internet connection

Recall that this website had reported the failure of the commission to upload results on the Inec Result Viewing portal (IReV) during the Presidential and National Assembly elections in February.

Checks by THE WHISTLER had shown that no result was uploaded on the portal as at 9:55pm on the election day.

The commission had blamed Server downtime for it’s inability to upload the results.

INEC’s failure to upload election results in real time had been a strong point of litigation at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal as appellants said it amounted to non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The Tribunal, however, ruled that INEC’s failure to transmit results electronically was not enough to overturn the election. This decision was also upheld by the Supreme Court.

In the run up to the November 11 gubernatorial elections, the commission had promised to improve on its technology deployment with the lessons learnt during the general elections.

The commission had also promised to make serious efforts to rectify challenges which it appears to have done.

Bayelsa State election results on IReV portal

Imo State election results on IReV portal