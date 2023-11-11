Kogi Decides: Dino Melaye Cries Foul, Calls For Cancellation Of Election Results In 5 LGAs

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Senator Dino Melaye, has called for cancellation of results in five Local government Areas in the ongoing Kogi State governorship poll.

In a post on his verified X account, Melaye described the electoral process in the five LGAs as a “scam”.

Maelaye alleged that the elections in Okene, Okehi, Ajaokuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo were manipulated by persons in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Melaye called on the INEC leadership to take immediate action by canceling the election results in the identified LGAs.

He said, “INEC must cancel the election in the 5 local governments of Kogi central. The election in Okene, Okehi, Ajaoukuta, Adavi, and Ogori/Mangogo is a scam coordinated from the highest level of INEC.”

The PDP candidate had earlier raised allegations of electoral fraud by officials of INEC in Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area of the state.

The Kogi election is taking place to elect a new governor to succeed Yahaya Bello who will exit office at the end of his two constitutional terms in January 2024.

Ododo Usman Ahmed, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has the support of the incumbent governor.

He is competing against Murtala Yakubu Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Melaye of the PDP, and Leke Abejide of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), among 15 other candidates.