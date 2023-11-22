JUST IN: INEC REC Who Declared Binani Adamawa Governor-Elect Escapes To Niger Republic With One Wife – Lawyer Tells Court

The Adamawa State High Court sitting in Yola, was on Wednesday, informed that the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Barr. Hudu Yunusa Ari, who has gone into hiding, is in Niger Republic.

Recall, that Ari was suspended by the immediate past President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, over his an unruly conduct when he declared the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Aishatu Binani, the winner of the Adamawa Gubernatorial election while the process was still ongoing.

Buhari had ordered the Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the Department of State Services and the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to investigate the case.

However, since that moment, Hudu allegedly went into hiding before writing a letter to the police.

However, during the court sitting today which was presided by Hon. Justice Benjamin Manji Lawan, Hudu’s lawyer, Dr. Suleiman Usman (SAN) reportedly told the court that he knows the whereabouts of his client.

Usman told the judge that Hudu has two wives; one of them resides in Bauchi State in Nigeria, while the other one lives in Niger Republic respectively.

He therefore noted that the defendant is presently with the other wife in Niger Republic, adding that he is ready to collect the service on behalf of his client.

However contrary to this, the court vehemently refused the process while explaining that the defendant must be served personally.

Based on this the lawyer who appeared alongside Abel Oziokor Esq, promised to produce Hudu in court.

He also pleaded with the court to grant them adjournment to enable them produce him.

Prior to this, Counsel to the prosecution, O. A. Atolabi appearing alongside F. T. Ekyaan, brought an application asking the court to issue a warrant of arrest against Hudu.

Responding to the request, the judge said there was no need to issue a warrant of arrest since Hudu’s counsels have appeared and equally assured the court that they will produce him at the adjourned date and the matter was adjourned to Wednesday 6th December, 2023, for arraignment.