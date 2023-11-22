NSIA, ZCG Seal Strategic Partnership To Unlock Infrastructure Investments In Africa

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, manager of Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund, and Z Capital Group, a leading private markets asset manager, on Wednesday announced a joint venture partnership to establish a fund focused on infrastructure investments in Africa.

Both parties have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to this effect. The strategic collaboration, according to a statement offers the opportunity to leverage the unique economic and financial opportunities that are currently burgeoning within the African continent.

Advertisement

Under the MoU, ZCG and NSIA will pursue equity, debt, and other blended financial instruments for investments across diverse sectors, including, but not limited to, healthcare, renewable energy, mobility and logistics, energy transition, climate-adaptive infrastructure, digital and social infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and green industrialization.

The statement also said that the MoU establishes a strategic partnership between ZCG and NSIA, facilitating collaborative efforts in identifying, developing, and implementing infrastructure projects in Africa.

The statement added, “Both parties share a common vision of contributing to the economic growth and social development of African economies through investments in critical infrastructure projects.

“Aligned with NSIA’s core mission, the partnership aims to contribute to sustainable economic growth, foster innovation, and address key developmental challenges across the African continent.”

Advertisement

The joint venture will capitalize on the complementary expertise of NSIA and ZCG, combining technical expertise, project management skills, and a deep understanding of the local context to deliver successful infrastructure solutions.

The statement explained further that the joint venture will prioritize environmentally sustainable and socially responsible practices, aligning with global standards and best practices to ensure long-term benefits.

ZCG and NSIA will also seek projects that deliver scalable socio-economic impact in Africa, while also generating attractive investment returns and diversification opportunities.

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing relationship with the NSIA through this unique partnership that will support our shared investment and socio-economic goals,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG.

“Given Africa’s rapidly expanding population and its increasing cultural and political influence on a global scale, we see many appealing infrastructure investment opportunities across the continent.

Advertisement

“We look forward to combining our investing, consulting, and technology expertise with NSIA’s deep expertise in managing large-scale infrastructure projects across multiple verticals as well as pivotal stakeholder relationships to identify and invest in assets that further drive economic development throughout the continent.”

In his comments, Aminu Umar-Sadiq, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of NSIA said the Authority is excited to partner with ZCG on this joint venture that will enable it pursue compelling investment opportunities in Africa.

He said, “ZCG shares our vision of fostering continued economic growth and innovation across Africa, ZCG also shares our focus on investments in climate adaptive infrastructure to meet the needs of current and future generations of Africans. In collaboration with ZCG, we can deepen existing investments to further support Africans and play a leading role in propelling sustained socio-economic development across Africa.”

The ZCG-NSIA partnership signifies a significant step toward sustainable and impactful infrastructure investments in Africa, reflecting a shared commitment to economic development, innovation, and climate resilience in the region.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment showcasing NSIA as a partner of choice in leveraging opportunities that align with the African continent’s momentum and upward trajectory in the global economic arena.