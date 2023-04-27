JUST IN: Judgment On ‘Murder’ Of OAU Master’s Student Fixed For May

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Osun State Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Ojo, has fixed May 2023 to deliver her judgment in the trial of Dr Rahmon Adedoyin and six staff members of his Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, over the alleged murder of a master’s student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke, in May 2023.

Advertisement

Justice Ojo made the announcement on Thursday following the adoption of final written addresses by the prosecution and defence counsel in the matter.

Adegoke was reported to have died under controversial circumstances at the hotel, leading to the arrest of the proprietor and some staff members.

THE WHISTLER recalls that Adedoyin and his staff members — Magdalene Chiefuna, Adeniyi Aderogba, Oluwole Lawrence, Oyetunde Kazeem Adebayo Kunle and Adedeji Adesola — were standing trial on 18 count of conspiracy, murder, felony, indecent interference with the corpse, alteration and cancellation of receipt and oath-taking to prevent justice leveled against them by the prosecution counsel.

The matter is being prosecuted by the police before it was transferred to the Ministry of Justice, Osun State, and later transferred to an independent prosecutor, Femi Falana, SAN in 2022.

At the sitting of the court on Thursday, counsel to Adedoyin, Yusuf Alli, SAN held that Falana did not obtained the fiat to prosecute the matter lawfully, hence he urged the court to prevent him from participating in the case.

Advertisement

But Falana opposed the prayer made by Alli, explaining that he was properly introduced by the counsel from the Osun State Ministry of Justice to prosecute Adedoyin and his six staff.

He implored the court to disregard the prayer of the defence lawyer, warning that if their request is granted, it may slow down the process.

Speaking on the final written addresses, Alli argued that the evidence by the prosecution witnesses were based on speculations and urged the court to discharge Adedoyin and the six staff.

He stressed that there is no direct evidence against any of the defendants linking them to the death of the late Adegoke.

Allie said going by the account of a pathologist that late Adegoke died either late on 5th or early on 6th, the entire case was based on suspicion.

Advertisement

He told the court to discharge the defendants on conspiracy to murder and murder.

According to him, the only connection Adedoyin had with the matter is ownership of the hotel where Adegoke died.

However, Falana insisted that Adegoke was killed and dumped in the bush and efforts were made to obliterate the act by those involved, who took oath of secrecy.

Based on the evidence led, he urged the court to ensure justice. He said even if heaven will fall, if any of the defendant is found guilty, punishment should be melted.

Justice Ojo pronounced that judgment on the defence counsel’s claim that Falana lacked formal authorization to prosecute the case will be delivered alongside the final judgement of the case in May.