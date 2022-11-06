JUST IN: Kwankwaso Hits Tinubu At Presidential Townhall, Says Better To Send Representative Than Run Away

126 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Rabiu Kwankwasu, the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate, has taken a dig at Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for failing to show up at the ongoing presidential town hall organized by Arise TV and the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Advertisement

Kwankwaso criticized Tinubu for failing to attend or send a representative to the event meant for presential candidates to share their ideas about security and the economy with Nigerians.

The NNPP candidate spoke against the backdrop of a mild drama that played out before the commencement of the meeting after some attendees kicked against Atiku’s representation by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Taking a jibe at Tinubu, Kwankwaso said Atiku was better off having sent a representative than “a candidate” who didn’t show up at all or send representation.

Advertisement

Tinubu was meant to be among the four candidates to grace the first edition of the town hall but was replaced at the last minute with Kola Abiola, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) presidential candidate.

No explanation was given for the APC candidate’s absence.

Meanwhile, Kwankwaso had failed to attend a similar town hall meeting organized by the Arewa House which had Tinubu in attendance.

The live town hall with a focus on Security and the Economy was organized for presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is being represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.