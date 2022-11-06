Arise Townhall: SDP Candidate Protests Exclusion, Says Nigerians Deserve To Hear From All Presidential Contenders

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
SDP-candidate-Adewole-Adebayo-1
Adewole Adebayo (left)

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo, has protested his exclusion from the ongoing town hall organized by Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

Advertisement

The live town hall with a focus on Security and the Economy was organized for presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; Redemption Peoples Party (PRP), Kola Abiola; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is being represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Although the organizers noted that the event would be held in series, Adebayo alleged a conspiracy to “rig the 2023 election” through the selection of a few candidates for the event.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

Godfatherism: Nobody Can Say Amaechi Imposed Me As APC Rivers Guber Candidate – Tonye Cole

Nigeria Politics

I Will End Insecurity, Poverty If I Win- SDP Presidential Candidate

Advertisement

Speaking in a series of tweets on Sunday, the SDP candidate described the town hall as “a rude joke by failed politicians and their bankrupt media lapdogs to rig the 2023 election with a cover-up!”

He queried, “How can there be a ballot revolution or people decide if all they have to choose are the Liar, Joker, the Dodger, and the Corrupt? This quartet stands for the 4 sides of the status quo that Nigeria needs to get away from if we want our country not to continue to be a crime scene.

“We need Nigerians to hear from every willing presidential candidate, not a few selected by those accomplices who feed on the carcass and leftovers of proceeds of crimes via fake polls of dubious intent and opaque methodologies.”

You might also like

Godfatherism: Nobody Can Say Amaechi Imposed Me As APC Rivers Guber Candidate – Tonye…

I Will End Insecurity, Poverty If I Win- SDP Presidential Candidate

‘Focus On Issue-Based Campaigns’ – INEC Urges Parties As Campaigns Commence Sept 28

Oyo SDP Gov Candidate Threatens To Sue Buhari Over Alleged Nomination Of APC Members…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.