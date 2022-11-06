Arise Townhall: SDP Candidate Protests Exclusion, Says Nigerians Deserve To Hear From All Presidential Contenders

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Adewole Adebayo, has protested his exclusion from the ongoing town hall organized by Arise TV in collaboration with the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD).

The live town hall with a focus on Security and the Economy was organized for presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi; New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso; Redemption Peoples Party (PRP), Kola Abiola; and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who is being represented by his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Although the organizers noted that the event would be held in series, Adebayo alleged a conspiracy to “rig the 2023 election” through the selection of a few candidates for the event.

Speaking in a series of tweets on Sunday, the SDP candidate described the town hall as “a rude joke by failed politicians and their bankrupt media lapdogs to rig the 2023 election with a cover-up!”

He queried, “How can there be a ballot revolution or people decide if all they have to choose are the Liar, Joker, the Dodger, and the Corrupt? This quartet stands for the 4 sides of the status quo that Nigeria needs to get away from if we want our country not to continue to be a crime scene.

“We need Nigerians to hear from every willing presidential candidate, not a few selected by those accomplices who feed on the carcass and leftovers of proceeds of crimes via fake polls of dubious intent and opaque methodologies.”