JUST IN: Lebanese Govt Declare 3 Days National Mourning Over Explosion In Beirut

Following the blasts that occurred in Beirut which left scores of people injured and dead, the Lebanese Government, on Wednesday, announced a three-day national mourning.

This was disclosed in a statement published on the government’s website on Wednesday.

“The Prime Minister, Hassan Diab, announced national mourning and full closure for a period of time; three days,” the statement added.

According to Diab, “it is unacceptable that a shipment of ammonium fire is estimated at 2750 tons, which has existed for six years in a warehouse, without taking preventive measures.”

He said he would not rest until the officials in charge of the area provide answers.

Video footage, on Tuesday, showed an explosion hit a Port City area resulting in widespread damage of buildings.

During the Supreme Defense Council held on Tuesday, President Michael Aoun, also announced a two-week state of emergency in the area, geared towards unraveling the cause of the explosion.

“The Supreme Defense Council decided to declare Beirut a disaster city, and to declare a state of emergency in it for a period of two weeks from the date of 4/8/2020, and assigned a commission of inquiry to the reasons that led to the explosion disaster that occurred in the port of Beirut.

“The result of her work is to the competent judicial authorities within a maximum period of 5 days from its date, provided that the maximum levels of penalties are taken against the officials,” the statement partly read.

The government also resolved to immediately get accommodation for those who lost their homes.

Meanwhile, the Government thanked foreign countries who called in for condolences while pledging an emergency relief fund of 100 billion Lebanese pounds to help both the health sector and those affected.

The statement further reads: “The Council decided in its special session held this evening in the Baabda Palace chaired by President of the Republic General Michel Aoun, to provide the necessary assistance to the hospital sector, and to instruct the High Relief Commission to conduct a survey of the damage and to provide shelter for the families whose homes were damaged.

“During the session, President Aoun called for attention to the citizens who were affected as a result of this disaster, and to the need to conduct investigations and hold accountable those responsible for what happened, and reported receiving a series of contacts from the kings and heads of Arab and foreign countries who expressed their solidarity with Lebanon and their desire to provide the necessary assistance.

“He also decided to release the extraordinary credit in the budget of 2020, amounting to 100 billion Lebanese pounds, which is devoted to exceptional and emergency circumstances.”