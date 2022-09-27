JUST IN: Mikel Obi Retires From Football

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Super Eagles Captain, John Mikel Obi, has announced his retirement from football.

Obi who was part of Nigeria’s 2013 AFCON winning side announced the end of his professional football career in an emotional press conference on Tuesday.

The Nigerian International won the Champions League, Europa League, English Premier League, English FA Cup, English League Cup, and English Super Cup with Chelsea during his 10-year spell at the London club.

Obi spent his last season with Championship side, Stoke City, managing only 41 appearances with no goals. Overall, the former Chelsea player appeared in 494 professional games with just 11 goals.

The former Super Eagles captain said, “there is a saying that “all good things must come to an end”, and for my professional football career, that day is today.

“I look back at the past 20 years of my career, and I must say that I am very satisfied with all that I was able to achieve and more importantly the human it has helped shape.

“All of this would not have been possible without the unwavering support of my family, managers, clubs, coaches, teammates, and most importantly my ever-loyal fans.

“You supported me through my highs and lows, even on days that I did not live up to your expectations. I say a big thank you.

“I will also like to encourage everyone who I may have inspired one way or the other in the course of my career to never give up on their dreams, for every time you think about quitting, remind yourself why you started.

“This is not goodbye, it’s the start of another journey, another chapter of my life. I look forward to what the future holds and I hope you will walk with me. Thank you,” he added.