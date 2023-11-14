JUST IN: Multi-Car Accident Triggers Traffic Congestion On Kubwa Expressway In Abuja

A multi-car accident on Kubwa Express Road in Abuja triggered traffic congestion on the popular road on Tuesday evening.

The accident, which involved a truck transporting condemned iron, occurred around 5:30 pm near Citec Bridge, Gwarinpa.

Emergency responders are at the scene to assist the injured and manage the traffic congestion.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the Nigerian Police Force were seen working to clear the congestion and redirect traffic as of the time of filing this report.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER on the incident, an official in the FRSC call center, Musa Salihu, said he could not confirm the number of individuals who sustained injuries in the accident.

“We reached out to the Manpower Development (MPD) unit. They responded and took the injured individuals to the hospital. I cannot ascertain the exact number of casualties or the number of vehicles involved in the accident,” said Salihu.

Also speaking to THE WHISTLER, Kingsley Kem, one of the police personnel on ground, was unable to tell the cause of the accident.

“We don’t really know what happened, it looks like an accident. We got a distress call and came immediately. As you can see, we are trying to control the traffic,” he said.

As of 8:00 pm, Kubwa Express Road remains heavily congested as motorists were advised to use alternative routes or avoid the area altogether until the situation is cleared.

Prior to the accident, two heavy-duty trucks had fallen near the Ukoh Marbles and Tiles along the expressway, obstructing vehicular movement.

