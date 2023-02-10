JUST IN: Naira Redesign: Emefiele,Malami, Attend Council Of State Meeting

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Muhammmadu Buhari is currently chairing a physical/ virtual National Council of State meeting at the Presidential villa, Abuja.

The meeting is amid the current legal battle on the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria which has been temporarily paused by a ruling of the Supreme Court.

Former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan; Yakubu Gowon, Abdulsalami Abubakar, and Olusegun Obasanjo are said to be attending.

Source: Femi Adesina

Buhari’s attorney and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN is physically present including the Minister of the FCT, Mohammed Bello; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu and all service chiefs.

Other attendees include Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and Governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna), Darius Ishaku (Taraba), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), and Babagana Zulum (Borno). Other governors that are virtually in attendance are Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Simon Lalong (Plateau).

The National Council of States is an organ of the Federal Government whose function is to advise the president on policy making.

The meeting is holding on the day the CBN’s deadline ought to have taken effect, if not for an interim injunction by the apex court.