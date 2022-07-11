Just In: NDLEA arrests Fleeing Kuje Inmate With Drug In Abuja

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), have arrested one of the feeling terror suspects from the Kuje Medium Security Correctional Centre, Abuja following an attack on the facility.

The terror suspect, Suleiman Sidi, was arrested in the early hours of Monday at Area 1 motor park, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)while attempting to board a commercial vehicle to Maiduguri, Borno state.

“When he was searched, three wraps of cannabis Sativa were found on him,” a statement by the NDLEA Spokesperson Femi Babafemi revealed on Monday.

“During a preliminary interview, the wanted terror suspect confirmed he was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre for terrorism and robbery charges, adding that he was indeed one of the inmates who escaped from the facility last Tuesday,” the statement read partly.

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Marwa, however, directed that the wanted suspect should be immediately handed over to the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Recall that terrorists had invaded the Kuje Correctional Services and freed over 800 inmates including 60 Boko Haram members on Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday, 443 inmates were recaptured and according to sources at the Corrections more are still being recaptured while others had personally surrendered.