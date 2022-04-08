JUST IN: Nnamdi Kanu To Spend Easter In DSS Detention As Court Adjourns Ruling On Bail Application To May 18

The Federal High Court has adjourned ruling on the bail application filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to 18 and 26 May.

Kanu’s trial is to continue after the ruling is delivered.

Justice Binta Nyako of the court had earlier struck out 8 of the 15 count terrorism-related charges leveled against him by the federal government, leaving only 7.

Citing judicial authorities, Mike Ozekhome SAN , opined that “Until a person is tried and convicted, he should be allowed to walk free.”

He said because of the presumption of innocence, Kanu is innocent until proven otherwise.

“I humbly urge my lord to use your discretion to grant him bail subject to my lord’s condition.

“You can limit him to stay in my house and I will not allow him to move around,” he said jokingly.

But FG’s counsel, M.S. Labaran urged the court to refuse the application, adding that Kanu had allegedly violated the earlier bail granted him.

“My lord granted him bail on 2017 on health ground, but since then till date, no medical record was submitted to the court until he jumped bail.

“What we should be saying is contempt of court because he has flagrantly violated the orders of the court,” he said.

He urged the judge to be guided by her discretion vis-a-vis the circumstances of the case “and in the alternative, order accelerated hearing on this matter so that the defendant can know his fate one way or the order.”

“The case starts by 2.30pm, 18 and 26 May, and I will deliver my ruling,” Justice Nyako said.