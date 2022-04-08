Melaye Tackles Fayose Over Derogatory Comments On Atiku, Saraki

A former Senator, Dino Melaye, has tackled ex-Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose , over comments he made on Atiku Abubakar and Bukola Saraki.

Fayose had few days ago appeared on Channels TV’s Politics Today, where he said both Atiku and Saraki, who’re presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party, were runaway politicians from the All Progressives Congress.

He accused them of coming back to the PDP because the going became rough for them in the APC.

Fayose then added that, “I saw those going around for consensus. Who will step down for who? You ask me to step down? I won’t step down.”

But Melaye, who is a senatorial aspirant, accused Fayose of de-marketing the PDP to pave the way for his alleged godfather in the APC.

In a statement titled, ‘The Presidency is not Ponmo and Amala’, on Friday, Melaye said Fayose’s attack on the two presidential aspirants “indecent and indecorous,” adding that both of Abubakar and Saraki were “serious contenders for the presidential ticket of the PDP.”

He wrote: “It is clear from the verbal missiles deployed by Fayose that he was simply de-marketing frontline aspirants in PDP as a counter-intuitive strategy to shore up the chances of his political godfather in APC.

“It is amazing that Fayose who could not manage and retain a PDP state now aspires to lead a behemoth structure like Nigeria. Today, Ekiti is stripped of all vestiges of PDP; no PDP Senator, no PDP House of Representatives member, no House of Assembly member, no Local Government Chairman, and not even a Councilor.

“He left Ekiti State worse than he met it. How could he fail in the state and expect promotion to the national?

“The contest for the ticket of PDP and the Presidency of Nigeria is a serious engagement. Those who aspire to the position must elevate themselves above pedestrian conduct and address real issues, rather than dwelling on inconsequential inanities.”

Melaye called on the national leadership of the PDP to call Fayose to order.

“Nigeria is in dire straits at the moment. It is beyond the call of jesters in the corridors of elevated governance.“

When contacted by The WHISTLER, the Media Assistant to Fayose, Mr Lere Olayinka, called Melaye a “political jester” who should not be dignified with a response.

He said, “No time to dignify any #Hushpuppi politician who is capable of sleeping on three different political beds in one night.

“If the man he is deceiving with his fake support speaks, we will respond accordingly.”

He said Fayose is “totally committed” to removing the APC from power in 2023.