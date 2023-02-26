Just In: PDP Counters APC’s Victory Claim, Urges INEC To Be Transparent

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

As the country walks on thin ice, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has countered the position of the All Progressives Congress, APC, by claiming victory in Saturday’s presidential poll.

The election which continued on Sunday following logistical challenges and disruption by some suspected thugs is also facing credibility problems following the inability of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to upload results to the Results Viewing Portal (IReV).

INEC in a statement issued by Festus Okoye, its National Commissioner and Chairman of, Information and Voter Education Committee, blamed the situation on “technical hitches related to scaling up the IReV from a platform for managing off-season State elections, to one for managing nationwide general elections.

“It is indeed not unusual for glitches to occur and be corrected in such situations.”

This is coming after the APC declared its candidate, Bola Tinubu, as leading the poll through news channels and video messages from its Situation Room.

The PDP took exception to that declaration even as the Labour Party called for the cancellation of the entire election.

A statement issued by Debo Ologunagba, the spokesman of the PDP said, the PDP, “asserts that from preliminary reports on the results coming from the February 25, 2023, Presidential election, it is confident that its Presidential Candidate, Atiku is already coasting to victory.

“The PDP notes that Atiku is securing the highest number of valid votes cast as well as the statutory 25% in at least two third of the States of the Federation to ultimately brace the tape on the first ballot.

“Our Party appreciates Nigerians from across the country for putting their avowed solidarity and support for Atiku into action by coming out en-masse to give their votes to the PDP, irrespective of ethnicity, creed, age, and even political affiliations.

“From preliminary results, it is clear that Atiku’s message of hope, unity, security, and rebuilding of our nation has been positively received by Nigerians who are eager to embrace a new era under a purposeful leadership which the PDP and Atiku Abubakar embody.

“The PDP assures Nigerians that the hope that Atiku symbolizes as well as the very onerous task of unifying and returning our country to the path of stability, national cohesion, and economic prosperity will soon begin.

“Our Party, therefore, calls on INEC to ensure a very transparent and credible collation process in such a manner that guarantees that all votes count and that the Will of the people is respected.

“INEC should not only ensure prompt uploading of results but also continue to make the result viewing portal available to the public in the interest of transparency,” the PDP said.