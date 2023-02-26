BREAKING: Confusion In Abia As DSS Arrest INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof Ike Uzochukwu

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Abia State, Prof Ike Uzochukwu has been arrested by personnel from the Department of State Security Service.

He was arrested on Sunday, after he went into hiding in Hotel Royal Damgrete in Umuahia during the Presidential and National Assembly elections held in Abia State.

A source with knowledge of his arrest told THE WHISTLER that Uzochukwu was picked up in his hotel room after the DSS broke the door of the room following his refusal to open the door when he was asked to do so.

Following his arrest, the INEC Director of Admin in the State was asked to take over the election process in the state.

The source said, “He has been in hiding and not picking calls. The National chairman has tried to reach him several times but be is not picking.

“There is confusion in Abia state, so the REC went into hiding at Hotel Royal Damgrete. The DSS broke into his room after knocking on the door several times and he refused to open. The director of admin of INEC has been asked to take over.”

THE WHISTLER had reported that at least two people were killed during electoral violence in Ndi Agwu community of Abam, Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State, Southeast Nigeria.