Flash: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Ekiti Presidential Election, To Reconvene On Monday 11am

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election held in Ekiti State.

Advertisement

This was as it said sitting would continue on Monday by 11am.

The election which took place in Saturday saw the APC scoring

201,494 to defeat the PDP which scored 89,554.

The Labour Party scored 11,397 votes to come third.

Declaring the interlude, INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu said there’s “no election to announce for today.”