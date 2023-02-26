Flash: INEC Declares Tinubu Winner Of Ekiti Presidential Election, To Reconvene On Monday 11am
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, winner of the presidential election held in Ekiti State.
This was as it said sitting would continue on Monday by 11am.
The election which took place in Saturday saw the APC scoring
201,494 to defeat the PDP which scored 89,554.
The Labour Party scored 11,397 votes to come third.
Declaring the interlude, INEC Chairman, Mahmoud Yakubu said there’s “no election to announce for today.”