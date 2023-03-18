JUST IN: Police Arrest Twitter Influencer Reporting Governorship Election

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Twitter Influencer identified as @Chude_ has been reportedly picked up by police operatives in Anambra State.

A Twitter user, @Jack_ng01 disclosed the information via his Twitter page at 6:25 pm on Saturday.

Chude @chude__ have just been kidnapped by state CID in Anambra some few minutes ago



Nothing must happen to him



Guys please RT 🙏🙏🙏 — J a c k 🇳🇬 (@Jack_ng01) March 18, 2023

“Dear Solude @CCSoludo if Chude get scratch for body, I can promise you that Anambra will not contain all of us. I will personally lead a protest never seen before in Anambra. Release the boy now you tyrant.

“So, they are not allowing us see Chude… Chude must not sleep in the state CID this night guys #FreeChudeNow”.

Jack further alleged that the state government “picked Chude up” claiming he “committed cybercrime”.

THE WHISTLER had checked Chude’s Twitter page and observed that he had been updating his page consistently with events and happenings across the 28 states where elections were held since Saturday morning.

His last tweet, however, was shared at 5:16 pm less than two hours before the report of his arrest was disclosed.

When contacted, the state Police spokesperson, Tochukwu Ikenga said he was unaware of the incident and requested more time to make enquires.

He said, “Police do not kidnap, please. But I will make an enquiry and get back to you”.