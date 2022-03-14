JUST IN: Police Nab Suspected Killers Of Abuja Farmer Hacked To Death

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested four suspects linked to the death of one Sani Abdullahi, reportedly hacked to death on his farm.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Giri, a suburb area of the FCT.

Abdullahi was said to have been working on his farm when some armed men attacked him alongside five others who had also sustained injuries due to the incident.

Reacting in a statement, the FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the victims were subsequently rushed to an undisclosed hospital where Abdullahi was confirmed dead.

Adeh noted that three out of the five victims are currently responding to treatment.

“Consequently, the Command’s intelligence and investigative assets attached to the Division were detailed for action, leading to the arrest of the following suspects; Timothy Emmanuel, Joshua Sunday, Usman Mohammed and Danlami Steven, all male of 24, 21, 20, and 24 years old respectively.

“All effort to conduct an autopsy on the deceased proved abortive as the Relatives Vehemently insisted on retrieving and burying him according to Islamic rites.

“Following the above, the Incidence degenerated into a tensed situation in the area which was immediately greeted with a heavy deployment of Police personnel to the village,” the statement.

The police, however, added that normalcy had been restored while monitoring and investigations continue in the area.

Condoling with the deceased’s family, the Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday urged residents to maintain calm, promising that justice will be served.

“The Command, therefore, enjoins the law-abiding lots in the FCT to not relent in partnering with the Police as touching the rendition of prompt and credible information through the following lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883,” the statement read.