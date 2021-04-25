JUST IN: Reports Of Fire At Imo Assembly ‘Not True’ – Commissioner

52 SHARES Share Tweet

The Imo State Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba, has debunked reports making the rounds that the state’s House of Assembly had been set ablaze.

Social media users are currently circulating a video, claiming that a building on fire in the video is the state’s assembly.

But Emelumba told our correspondent in a phone interview that the report is fake, adding that he personally visited premises of the Imo Assembly and found the report to be untrue.

“It’s not true at all, absolutely untrue,” said commissioner. When asked where the viral video came from, he said: ” I don’t know, I had to go there myself and there is nothing like that.”

Emelumba added that, “People can post anything, they could post any burning building and claim it is the Imo state House of Assembly.”

Meanwhile, the fake news came about 24 hours after unknown arsonists stormed the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, with a truckload of used tyres and reportedly razed the governor’s house.