Police Accuse IPOB Of Killing Security Officers At Port Harcourt Checkpoint

… Wike Condemns ‘Callous’ Attack

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a Military Checkpoint at Omagwa along Elele by Airport Road Port Harcourt, Rivers State, reportedly beheading two security agents.

THE WHISTLER gathered the gunmen, who numbered about 70, entered Rivers State through the boarder with Imo State.

A source told THE WHISTLER that the unknown gunmen marched in through the Apian ways in the bushes, from where they ambushed security men on checkpoint duty.

However, the Rivers State Police Command in a statement issued by the Police PRO, SP Nnamdi Omoni, accused the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of carrying out the attack that left five security operatives dead.

The statement reads in part: “Two burnt corpses were recovered at the JTF Check Point along Airport Road, three were recovered at Customs Checkpoint and a rifle each was stolen from the JTF and Customs Officers.

“Two Hilux pick-up vans with sirens were also carted away from the Customs. With these, they attempted to attack Isiokpo Area Command but our men repelled.”

Meanwhile, Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has strongly condemned the, “barbaric and dastardly attack” on security personnel in his the state.

The governor said there was no justification for such a heinous and condemnable attack targeted against innocent security personnel on legitimate duty of protecting lives and property in the state.

“The Government of Rivers State is saddened by the unwarranted callous attack on security personnel. We offer our sympathies to the relatives of those who lost their lives in the attack.

“We condemn this heinous act, share the grief of the security agencies and convey our sincere condolences,” the statement said.

Wike also demanded arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.