JUST IN: Setback For Atiku As Sokoto State Deputy Governor Resigns, Joins APC

Setback For Atiku As Sokoto State Deputy Governor Resigns, Joins APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, received a boost on Thursday as the Sokoto State Deputy Governor, Manir Muhammad, resigned his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Deputy Governor who failed to clinch the PDP governorship ticket joined the APC in a letter seen by THE WHISTLER.

In the letter addressed to his Kwane Ward Chairman in Kware Local Government, the deputy governor did not state his reason for exiting the PDP but appreciated the party for the opportunity given to him to serve the people.

The letter read, “I write to notify you of withdrawal of my membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with effect from 8 February 2023.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me, which made me serve in various capacities under the PDP.”

Attempts to confirm the development from the PDP failed as calls made to the party’s spokesman, Dabo Ologunagba, was unsuccessful as his phone number was switched off.

Also, calls made to confirm the development from the deputy governor did not yield any result as he did not answer his calls.