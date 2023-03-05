JUST IN: Shock As Liverpool Trash Manchester United 7-0

Liverpool have trashed the wasteful Manchester United team 7-0 in a Premier League blockbuster clash at Anfield

United were tipped to outperform Liverpool considering their current form and have beaten Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford back in August.

But the game was a shocker when United ended the match without a consolation goal.

Jurgen Klopp’s side got an early opener in the 43rd minute by Cody Gakpo and he found his brace in the 50th minute.

Darwin Nunez got his brace in the 47th and 75th minute.

Mohammed Salah was also lucky to get his brace in the 66th and 83rd minute, while Roberto Fermino scored in the 88th minute.

Liverpool are now 5th on the table with 42 points, while United are 3rd with 49 points.