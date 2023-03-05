NNPC Releases 439 Million Litres Of Petrol To Bridge Distribution Gap

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The supply of premium motor spirit (petrol) into the market across the 36 states and the Federal Capital rose by an additional 439.54 million litres in a week as the government seeks to combat the pocket queues seen in some areas.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd said it evacuated and dispatched an average of 48.5 million litres daily.

NNPC made the disclosure on Sunday in a report seen by THE WHISTLER. The report covers a week supply from February 25 to March 3, 2023.

Lagos received 1,726 trucks loaded with fuel, Delta State received 610 trucks, Oyo State received 531 trucks and Ogun 441 trucks of the product.

Ebonyi State received the lowest number of trucks at 16 while Bayelsa received 42 trucks.

The development is coming amidst queues resurfacing in some parts of the country.

But the NNPC had explained that the queues were not resulting from shortage in PMS supply.

The NNPC had said that the queues were as a result of restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and National Assembly elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right.

As of Feburay 20, 2023 the oil giant had a total of 1.805 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20 million litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency.

An additional PMS supply of 884 million Liters was expected to land into the country on the 28th February, 2023.

But in a fresh notice on Saturday, March 4, the state-owned oil company said it has a total of 2.1 billion litres of PMS in stock.

The 2.1 billion litres represent 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of 4th March 2023.

The oil company said it plans to close March 2023 with 28 billion litres of fuel which would last the country for 47 days.