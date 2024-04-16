JUST IN: Things Fall Apart As Reps PDP Faction Wants Damagum To Stay As Chairman

620 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Things have fallen apart in the House of Representatives caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who are currently locked in a feisty meeting over the upcoming National Executive Council meeting of the party.

Sources in the meeting told THE WHISTLER that the caucus is divided as a faction loyal to the FCT Minister wants the acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum, to continue as chairman.

Advertisement

Damagum, it’s alleged, is Wike’s man. He has been accused of not doing anything concerning alleged anti-party activities of the FCT minister because of their political association.

Neither Wike nor Damagun has denied the accusation.

THE WHISTLER however observed that the ongoing meeting is tense with some members being aggressive in their submission that for the PDP to survive, Damagum must go, with a member describing him as “damage,” like the sound of his name.

Before the meeting commenced, a faction which called itself ‘Progressive PDP’ had worked to unify the caucus by reaching out to the faction loyal to Wike, who supports Damagum for “unity to save the party,” a member had told THE WHISTLER.

Advertisement

The meeting which began at 9am is expected to bring about a unified position ahead of the party’s NEC meeting.