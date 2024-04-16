Late Malami’s Widow Drags Children To Court Over Inheritance

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Hajia Asma’u Malami, the wife of the late Nigerian Ambassador to South Africa, Alhaji Shehu Malami, has dragged her stepson and stepdaughter to Court over her husband’s will.

Other plaintiffs are Mustapha, Sadiq, Amina, Zainab and A’isha, children of the late Malami and Asma’u.

Advertisement

The respondents are also deceased children Aminu and Hafsat.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, the presiding Judge, Alkali Nasiru Jibdawa, admitted in exhibits the two Wills left behind by the late Malami which were tendered through a witness, Alhaji Abdulkadir Bello.

The plaintiffs’ Counsel, Mr Nasiru Shehu-Na’ige, prayed the court for explanation from the witness on the whereabouts of some properties located in Maitama, Abuja, plots also in Abuja, farm along with house located at Mambila in Taraba state.

The witness Bello, who told the court that he is one of the property administrators appointed by a Court in Abuja, said the plots belonging to the deceased Malami located in Asokoro and Guzafe in Abuja were sold by the deceased while a farm and house in Mambila were also sold after his death.

Advertisement

The witness who is also a relative to the deceased told the court that the house in Maitama Abuja and Alkammawa in Sokoto metropolis were covered by the Will left behind by the deceased.

Bello further provided the breakdown of late Malami’s properties located in Kaduna, Kano and Sokoto states along with shares domiciled in different companies with the present market values and bank accounts.

He added that process was on progress to recover and take ownership of a house located in Cairo, Egypt which also belong to the late Ambassador.

Respondents’ Counsel, Mr Almustapha Abubakar, reserved questions till the Plaintiff Counsel completed his submissions.

Abubakar argued that two Wills left behind by the late Malami were properly headed, contains desirable explainations and duly signed as well as attested by lawful authority.

Advertisement

He added that members of property administrators assigned by the court were the deceased wife, and biological children whom were part of the suit.

After listening to different parties, the Judge, Alkali Jibdawa, adjourned the case to April 26, 2024, for continues hearing and ordered serving a court surmon to Mambila properties manager, Mr Goodluck Amuba, who supervised the sells to appear.

Late Malami was a Knight of British Empire, a respected and prominent Industrialist who served Nigeria in different capacities, holder of Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR) as well as former traditional ruler, Sarkin Sudan, district head of Wurno in Sokoto state.