JUST IN: UK Announces ‘Crucial’ N1.1m Monthly Salary Job For Nigerian MSc Holders

The British High Commission in Abuja on Thursday, announced a vacancy for Nigerians who hold masters degrees.

The job holder would earn N1, 121,852 monthly salary (N 13,462,226 per annum).

According to the UK government’s Facebook post on Thursday, the vacancy is for the position of a Conflict Adviser, who will among other things, provide strategic conflict analysis and advice to inform UK’s programmes in Nigeria.

As disclosed on its website, interested candidates must have “knowledge and experience of conflict policy and programming.”

The UK said the role is crucial in view of security challenges in Nigeria.

“Conflict and insecurity are on a downward trajectory: continued insurgency, worsening inter-communal conflicts and criminal violence in rural areas, terrorist groups expanding their influence across the various parts of the country, insecurity, and secessionist unrest still spreading. The build up to elections in 2023 will be a critical time for Nigeria to prevent serious violence and work towards peace and social cohesion,” it stated on its website.

The statement lists qualifications as: