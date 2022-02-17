‘King Of Port Harcourt’ Who Visited Daura Is An Impostor—Ikwere Royal Father

Ten days after Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, the Minister of Transportation, was honoured with the traditional title of Dan Amanar Daura (trusted son of Daura), in Daura, Katsina State, the Eze Epara Rebisi XII and paramount ruler (King) of Port Harcourt, HRM, Eze Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu, has written to Emir Faruk Umar Faruk to call his attention to an alleged impostor who claimed to be the King of Port Harcourt and a prominent Chief of Ikwerre nation’.

The royal father described as fraudulent, claim by one Prince Victor Woluchem who was a guest at the turbanning ceremony that he was the King of Port Harcourt.

Daura is President Muhammadu Buhari’s home town.

In the petition signed by the Secretary of Port Harcourt City Council of Traditional Rulers, HRH Eze Christopher Wonodi, the Eze Elikwu expressed shock that Prince Woluchem would misrepresent himself before the Emir of Daura as the King of Port Harcourt and prominent chief of Ikwerre nation in violation of a court judgement.

He said the action of Prince Woluchem was in fragrant disregard of a High Court order in Suit No. PHC/1818/2013 which had restrained him from parading himself as the Eze Epara Rebisi and Paramount Ruler of Port Harcourt.

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE PETITION TO THE EMIR OF DAURA

Re: Fraudulent Claim Of Prince Victor Woluchem As The King Of Port Harcourt And A Prominent Chief Of Ikwerre Nation

On behalf of His Royal Majesty, Eze Barr. Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu JP, the Eze Epara Rebisi the XII and paramount ruler (king) of Port Harcourt and the Chiefs and good people of Port Harcourt bring you warm felicitations and greeting to you and members of your great empire.

The attention of the good people of Rebisi Kingdom, in the Port Harcourt City Council has been drawn to the fraudulent representation of Prince Victor Woluchem as the King of Port Harcourt and a prominent chief of Ikwerre nation when they paid a visit to your palace on the occasion of the turbanning of the Honourable Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi as the Dan Daura of Kastina State on the 5th of February, 2022.

We make bold to bring to your notice and knowledge that Prince Victor Woluchem is not a chief, nor the king of Port Harcourt or a prominent chief of Ikwerre nation.

This fact was confirmed by the High Court of Rivers State in its judgement in Suit No. PHC/1818/2013 between Chief Emeka Anyabelem & Ors Vs Prince Victor Woluchem & Ors delivered on the 5th of November, 2021.

It is instructive to note that the High Court of Rivers State in the said judgement declared and confirmed that His Royal Majesty, Eze Barr. Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu JP, as the Eze Epara Rebisi, the XII and the Paramount Ruler (king) of Port Harcourt.

Furthermore, the judgment specifically restrained Prince Victor Woluchem from parading himself as the Eze Epara Rebisi and Paramount Ruler (king) of Port Harcourt.

A copy of the said judgement order is herein attached for your perusal.

Moreso, the Rivers State government, to the knowledge of Prince Victor Woluchem, in compliance with the judgement aforestated, formally presented to His Royal Majesty Eze Barr. Uchechukwu Isaiah Elikwu, the certificate of recognition and staff of office as the Eze Epara Rebisi, the XII and the Paramount Ruler (king) of Port Harcourt.

Based on the above therefore, the representation of Prince Victor Woluchem as the king of Port Harcourt and a prominent chief of Ikwerre nation to you is fraudulent, mischievous, preposterous, criminal and contemptuous of the order of the Honourable Court.

We therefore urge you to discountenance, disregard and reject the said representation.

Kindly accept our kind and esteemed assurances.

Signed:

HRH Eze Christopher Wonodi

Eze Mbam Abali XII/Eze Risi

Ohia of Rebisi Kingdom

Port Harcourt