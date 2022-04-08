Just In: Unknown Gunmen Attack Military Checkpoint In Aba

Nigeria
By Iro Oliver Stanley

Heavy gunshots have been heard in Osisioma by Tonimas junction Aba, Abia State, as unknown gunmen are said to have attacked soldiers mounting road block.

According to an eyewitness from the area who doesn’t want his name mentioned, the gunmen set patrol vehicles belonging to the soldiers on fire.

The incident happened on Friday morning along Tonimas junction,Enugu/ Igweocha Expressway around 3:30am

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB had declared today Friday April 8 a sit-at-home day in solidarity with their embattled leader as he appears in court today.

Aba is one of the cities in the southeast that always abide by the IPOB directives.

