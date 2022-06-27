Justice Olukayode Ariwoola Sworn-in As Acting CJN

Nigeria
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Photo Credit: Channels Television

Justice Olukayode Ariwoola of the Supreme Court was on Monday sworn-in as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria following the resignation of his predecessor, Tanko Muhammad.

He took the oath of office before President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Ariwoola, who is the most senior justice, was born on 22 August 1958 (63).

Before his elevation to the Supreme Court bench in November 22, 2011, he served at the Court of Appeal.

Ariwoola, who is from Oyo state, started his journey as a judge in the Oyo State High Court in 1992.

