Kaduna APC Primaries Crisis Deepens As Aspirants Protest

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The crisis trailing the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primaries in Kaduna State escalated on Tuesday as aggrieved aspirants and their supporters staged a protest over alleged irregularities in the exercise.

Hundreds of demonstrators took to major streets in Kaduna metropolis, including Muhammadu Buhari Way and Ahmadu Bello Way, demanding the cancellation of the primaries across the three senatorial districts.

The protest followed the emergence of Sunday Marshall Katung, former governor Ramalan Yero, and Shehu Sani as winners of the APC senatorial tickets for Kaduna South, Kaduna North and Kaduna Central respectively ahead of the 2027 elections.

Protesters carried placards with messages such as “There was no APC primaries in Kaduna,” and “APC must save democracy,” insisting that the process lacked credibility.

The demonstration was led by former senator Danjuma Laah, alongside other aggrieved aspirants including Michael Ayuba Auta and Yusuf Bala Ikara.

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Earlier at a press briefing, the group accused the party of abandoning the direct primary system approved by the APC National Working Committee and instead conducting what they described as an unauthorised delegate-based process.

They alleged that party members were denied the opportunity to vote at the ward level, particularly criticising the Kaduna South primary that produced Katung as lacking transparency and proper monitoring.

According to the protesters, electoral materials and officials were not adequately deployed in several wards, raising concerns about the integrity of the exercise.

They argued that the conduct of the primaries violated provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the APC constitution on nomination procedures and internal democracy.

The aggrieved aspirants called on the party’s National Working Committee, its appeal committee, and the Independent National Electoral Commission to intervene and order fresh primaries across the three senatorial districts.

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They also warned that failure to address their grievances could deepen divisions within the party and threaten its unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC primaries in Kaduna have continued to generate controversy, with several aspirants alleging manipulation, exclusion, and non-compliance with approved guidelines.