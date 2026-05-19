Adamawa Gov Reshuffles Cabinet, Swaps Commissioners

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Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has approved a reshuffle of his cabinet, redeploying some commissioners to different ministries.

The development was contained in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Humwashi Wonosikou.

According to the Governor, the changes were aimed at injecting fresh energy into the administration as it enters its final phase.

“The changes are designed to harness fresh energy for the government’s final lap, bring new insights, and give commissioners a broader, more rounded experience of government,” the statement read.

Based on the reshuffle, Sali Idris was moved from the Ministry of Livestock to the Ministry of Agriculture, while Prof. David Jatau was redeployed from Agriculture to the Ministry of Livestock.

The governor also reassigned Muhammad Chubado, the former Commissioner for Energy Development, to the Ministry of Health and Human Services.

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In the interim, the Commissioner for Special Duties, Usman Lamurde, will oversee the Ministry of Livestock pending the return of Prof. Jatau, who is currently on sick leave.

Fintiri further announced the deployment of the newly appointed commissioner, Leader Leneke, to the Ministry of Information and Strategy following the resignation of James Iliya.

Iliya resigned his appointment to seek the nomination of his party for the Demsa constituency in the State House of Assembly.