Kano LGA Shuts Private School Over Student Abuse

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The Ungogo Local Government Area in Kano State has ordered the closure of Al-Hadeed Private School in Inusawa town following allegations of sexual abuse involving students.

The directive was issued by the council chairman, Tijjani Amiru Bilyaminu, and conveyed in a statement by the Education Councillor, Abdullahi Wakili.

According to the statement, the decision was taken after reports that a teacher at the school allegedly abused four underage female students.

The chairman assured that justice would be pursued, stating that the accused would face prosecution in line with the law.

The suspect, identified as Uncle Kamal, has been arraigned before a Magistrate Court at No-man’s-land in Kano on charges of rape.

The court ordered his remand in a correctional facility and adjourned the case until June 9, 2026.

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The local government reiterated its commitment to safeguarding children and preventing similar incidents, stressing that appropriate measures would be enforced to protect students’ welfare.