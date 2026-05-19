Residents Lament As NESREA Shuts Polluting Kano Rice Mill

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Residents of a Kano community have expressed relief and frustration following the closure of a rice milling facility by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) over persistent dust emissions and offensive odour.

The agency sealed the facility after what locals described as months of environmental pollution that disrupted daily life and posed health concerns.

Some residents said the mill’s operations had made the area increasingly uncomfortable to live in, citing constant dust particles in the air and a strong, unpleasant smell.

“We have been enduring this for a long time.

“The dust settles on everything in our homes, and the odour makes it difficult to even sit outside,” one resident said.

Another community member, Isiyaku Bala, told THE WHISTLER that repeated complaints to authorities eventually led to the intervention, adding that the closure brought a sense of relief.

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Leading the enforcement exercise, NESREA Zonal Director Abdulraheem Mudashir said the action followed multiple complaints from residents and confirmed violations of the National Environmental Regulations for the Food, Beverages and Tobacco Sector (2009).

He explained that the facility had earlier been issued three compliance and abatement notices but failed to take corrective action.

According to him, inspections revealed excessive dust emissions and poor pollution control measures, which negatively impacted surrounding communities.

Mudashir warned that any facility that fails to comply with environmental standards would face similar sanctions, stressing that the agency remains committed to protecting public health.

Residents, however, urged authorities to ensure that the closure is sustained until the company fully complies with environmental regulations, insisting that their wellbeing must remain a priority.