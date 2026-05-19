Ronaldo Named In Record Sixth W/Cup Squad For Portugal

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Cristiano Ronaldo will make history as the first player to be named in six FIFA World Cup squads after Portugal coach Roberto Martínez included the veteran forward in his 27-man team for the tournament.

The 41-year-old Al Nassr star is expected to make his final appearance at football’s biggest stage as Portugal chase a maiden World Cup title.

Ronaldo, who debuted at the World Cup in 2006, remains the all-time leading scorer and appearance holder in men’s international football, with 143 goals in 226 matches for Portugal.

He is also the only player to have scored in five different World Cups.

Speaking to CNN in November, Ronaldo confirmed that the upcoming tournament would “definitely” be his last World Cup.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi could also join Ronaldo as the first men’s player to feature in six World Cups.

Martínez’s squad announcement also carried an emotional tone following the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota, who died in a car accident in Spain last year at the age of 28.

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Jota had been a regular member of the national team, and Martínez said the late forward would remain in the thoughts of the squad throughout the tournament.

Portugal’s squad features several top European-based stars, including Manchester City duo Bernardo Silva and Rúben Dias, Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, and Paris Saint-Germain quartet Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, João Neves and Gonçalo Ramos.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr teammate João Félix was also included in the squad.

Portugal have been drawn in Group K alongside Colombia, Uzbekistan and Congo. They begin their campaign against Congo on June 17 in Houston.

Portugal World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers:

Diogo Costa (Porto), José Sá (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Rui Silva (Sporting Lisbon), Ricardo Velho (Gençlerbirliği)

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Defenders:

Rúben Dias (Manchester City), João Cancelo (Barcelona), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain), Nélson Semedo (Fenerbahce), Matheus Nunes (Manchester City), Gonçalo Inacio (Sporting Lisbon), Renato Veiga (Villarreal), Tomás Araújo (Benfica)

Midfielders:

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Vitinha (PSG), João Neves (PSG), Rúben Neves (Al Hilal), Samú Costa (Mallorca)

Forwards:

Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Rafael Leão (AC Milan), João Félix (Al Nassr), Gonçalo Ramos (PSG), Pedro Neto (Chelsea), Francisco Conceição (Juventus), Gonçalo Guedes (Real Sociedad), Francisco Trincão (Sporting Lisbon)