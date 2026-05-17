Longest-Serving Jigawa Lawmaker Miga Loses Return Bid

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A major political shift has emerged in Jigawa State as four-term House of Representatives member, Sa’idu Yusuf Miga, lost his return ticket in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Miga, who represents the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency, was dropped during Saturday’s primaries, bringing an end to his long tenure in the National Assembly after nearly two decades in federal politics.

He first entered the House of Representatives in 2003 under the NNPP before joining the APC during the 2014 political realignment that led to the party’s rise to power in 2015. He went on to win re-election in 2015, 2019, and 2023.

However, despite his long service, growing dissatisfaction among constituents is believed to have contributed to his defeat in the party primaries.

Residents and youth groups had repeatedly accused him of poor representation, limited constituency projects, and weak legislative output since the start of the 10th National Assembly.

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Earlier this month, youths under the group “Jahun Ina Muka Dosa” staged a peaceful protest, urging the APC leadership to replace him with a more active representative.

The protesters, led by youth leaders including Shamsu Sulaiman Alafin, Nura Wada, and Comrade Muhammad Khamisu Harbo, submitted their complaints to the APC leadership and Governor Umar Namadi.

Following the primaries, the APC presented Umar Imam as the party’s new candidate for the Jahun/Miga Federal Constituency.

Political observers say the outcome reflects increasing voter demand for accountability and performance-driven representation, with constituents now prioritising visible development impact over long-term incumbency.