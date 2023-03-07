Kaduna: CAN Chairman Openly Partisan, Working For PDP, LP Candidate Alleges

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming Kaduna State governorship election, Jonathan Asake, has accused the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the state, Rev Joseph John Hayab of partisanship.

Asake said this on Tuesday during an Arise TV interview monitored by THE WHISTLER.

The LP candidate alleged that the CAN chairman was mobilizing the machinery of the church to dissuade people from voting for Labour Party ahead of Saturday’s governorship polls.

Noting that the CAN chairman once served as Special Adviser on religious matters in the PDP government, Asake lamented that partisan issues have crept into the church.

“The religious politics, especially in this part of the state, has always been there, but the unfortunate one this time around is that I can tell you the names of the people that are playing these roles, that have taken the partisan issues we are having into the church.

“Of course, the platform of CAN and CAN leadership in the state is used, the CAN chairman is openly partisan, he is of the PDP, he was a special adviser on religious matters in the PDP government and he is still in the PDP.

“So, it is not surprising that he can mobilize the machinery of the church, and tell a narrative that will scare the people, and what is that narrative? That if votes is given to the Labour Party, that the Labour Party cannot win and it would just enhance the chances of the APC, knowing how much the people of Kaduna state want the APC government out,” he said.

Asake will contest against Isa Mohammed Ashiru of the PDP and Uba Sani in the battle to replace Governor Nasir El-rufai when his tenure elapses on May 29, 2023.